Right to the Point

Additional Manitoulin Special Olympics athletes named to provincial games squad

MANITOULIN—Several more athletes and coaches of the Manitoulin Special Olympics (MSO) team have been named to the 2017 Ontario Provincial Summer Games training squad.

Mark Dokum has been added to the Ontario team in track and field, as has Yuri Clayton, both MSO team members. Janet Anning has been added as a coach of the team, while Sandra Graham has been included as a coach of the Ontario softball team.

Previously, MSO athletes named to take part in the track and field championships included Matthew Bedard, Kelsey Mellan, Austin Featherstone, Yoshua Marsland and Andrew Splawnyk.

Snowmobile trails groomed, ready for use

MANITOULIN—Snowmobile trails across Manitoulin Island have been groomed and were open by mid-week.

Doran McVey, president of the Manitoulin Snowdusters Club told the Recorder on Sunday, “the trails to Meldrum Bay and back down (to Gore Bay area) have been groomed and we are next headed to Mindemoya and Providence Bay.”

“The trails from Little Current to Mindemoya have been groomed and the groomers will be on the trail to

South Baymouth, Manitowaning—everything should be done by Tuesday or Wednesday (of this week),” explained Mr. McVey.

As for the Snowdusters request to use property on the Sheguiandah First Nation to tie in to trails in Little Current Mr. McVey told the Recorder, “we will be meeting with Sheguiandah council sometime this week. It sounds very good, very positive.”