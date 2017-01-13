M’Chigeeng man faces additional charge of sexual exploitation

M’CHIGEENG–On January 11, the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service re-arrested Frederick Migwans, age 52, of M’Chigeeng First Nation.

The accused was previously arrested and charged with the 12 counts of sexual assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada but now faces an additional count of Sexual Exploitation contrary to section 153(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada involving another alleged victim.

The accused was released on a recognizance of bail with conditions on January 13 with the next court date set for January 17 at Gore Bay Provincial Court.

Victims of sexual abuse are not alone. If you have been sexually abused or know of someone that is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services website at www.victimservicesontario.ca.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance and asking anyone with information about this crime or any other crimes to call the UCCM Police at 1-888-377-7135, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.