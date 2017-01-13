Mark Love Rink wins bonspiel

MINDEMOYA—The Mark Love Rink was the winner of the Mindemoya Curling Club Men’s Annual Bonspiel held this past weekend.

The Love Rink, which also included Reuben Allen, Curtis Assance and Bill Holmes, defeated the Dave McDermid Rink of Providence Bay for the first event title. The Dave McDermid rink included Robert McDermid, Bob Caddle and Angus MacDonald.

“On behalf of the Mindemoya Curling Club I would like to thank all the teams for being here this weekend. We had a full draw (16 teams),” Mark Love, president of the Mindemoya Curling Club, told participants at the awards ceremony. “I would also like to thank Lew Lanktree for putting the event together, and Keith (Legge) who put together a wonderful draw.”

Mr. Love also praised the work of all the ice-makers, the kitchen staff crew for a wonderful meal Saturday evening and great food all weekend, and the bar staff.

Williamson’s Up Top Sports Shop was the sponsor of the first event. Reuben Allen, on the Love Rink said, “it was a really good weekend, fantastic food, and excellent games. We’ll be back again next year.”

In the second event, Jim Corrigan skipped the rink that won in the finals over the Dan Marois Rink of Gore Bay. The Corrigan rink also included Robert Moise, Rick Gordon and Ray Malo. The Marois Rink included Randy Skippen, Floyd Orford and Ted Kilpatrick.

The third event saw the Jim Brandow rink based out of Espanola taking the title. His rink included Jeff Mooney, Perry Laderoute and Greg Mooney. The runners-up was the Peter Bond rink of Manitowaning which also included Harold Fox and J.J. McCabe.

The second event prizes were provided by sponsors Rylan’s Clothing, while the third event sponsor was Mindemoya Home Hardware.