Kids rate a new addition made to Salmon Classic derby

MANITOULIN—One of the changes made to the Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic in 2017 will be in youth tickets for those participating in the derby and a special youth prize of $500.

“One of the changes we have made to the salmon derby is that there will now be a kids’ ticket for $35,” said Dave Patterson, organizer of the derby. Adult tickets are $60 each, and the kids’ tickets will be $25 less, “the youth tickets will still be eligible for all the prizes available in the derby, as well as the kids’ category.”

The kids’ tickets will be available for all those youngsters 14 years of age and under, said Mr. Patterson. Also new is the youth prize of $500 which will go to the youth who brings in the heaviest trout or salmon over the four weeks of the tournament.

The 2017 Salmon Classic derby will take place from July 29 to August 27. The grand prize is $12,000 cash with a second place prize of $4,000, third prize of $2,500, fourth prize of $1,000, fifth prize of $500; the heaviest trout prize of $2,500 and heaviest salmon or trout each week prize of $1,000.

Each day of the derby will also see a $100 prize awarded for the heaviest salmon or trout registered that day. This is in addition to the $1,000 weekly prize for the heaviest fish registered that week.

An early bird draw for $500 cash will take place Friday, June 23, at noon hour. To qualify for the early bird you must purchase your ticket on or before Thursday, June 22.

A leader board will be published online at fishmanitoulin.com and the top 25 heaviest salmon/trout caught during the Salmon Classic will be eligible for prizes.

Tickets for the derby are available at the Manitoulin Expositor office in Little Current or the Manitoulin West Recorder in Gore Bay.