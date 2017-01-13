Hydro One announces Winter Relief Program to help customers

TORONTO—Hydro One announced December 7 that it is launching a new Winter Relief Program to help customers in hardship get their electricity service reconnected for the winter. About 1,400 Hydro One residential customers are currently without electrical service due to unpaid balances.

“This program is about doing the right thing for our customers who are experiencing hardship,” said Ferio Pugliese, executive vice-president, customer care and corporate affairs. “We are changing the way we do business and by doing so we are currently reviewing all of our customer-facing policies and practices, including how we care for our most vulnerable customers. The Winter Relief Program is one of many changes we will be undertaking.”

As an extension to its annual pause on disconnections, Hydro One is reaching out to customers without electrical service to arrange reconnection for the remainder of the winter. Hydro One will work with customers interested in the program to determine what payment arrangements they can afford, waive all reconnection fees as well as discuss the best plan to help them get back on track.

In addition, Hydro One will also be highlighting the numerous assistance programs currently available to help any customer that may be in arrears or facing financial difficulties including the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, Ontario Electricity Support Program, Home Assistance Program and other services. Hydro One encourages any customer experiencing difficulties paying their bill to contact the customer communications centre at 1-888-664-9376 or to visit our website to learn more about this program.