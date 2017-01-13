Garden Gossip with Ted Smith

The world outside is white. Perhaps then it is appropriate to be further discussing a flower that is as white and pure as the snow that gently drifts across our gardens this time of year. The calla lily is steeped in mythology and tradition. Perhaps it is the flower’s simple beauty. Perhaps it is the symbolic link this flower has to our baser side. Whatever the reason, calla lilies have been a part of flower folklore throughout many cultures over the past couple of centuries.

Last week we took a fairly in depth look at growing this lily that isn’t a lily. This week is just for fun. It can be a fascinating exercise to look at plants beyond what they bring to our gardens and vases.

The Greek word for beautiful is calla. This is one case where you cannot deny that the flower lives up to its name. Interestingly, Calla is also sometimes used as a girl’s name where it retains the Greek meaning while frequently taking on a pronunciation a little more like Kayla.

Callas are associated with the Greek goddess Hera. In Greek folklore Zeus brought Hercules, his illegitimate son, to nurse on Hera his wife, while she was sleeping. When she woke up and saw what was happening she pushed the child away and drops of milk flew across the sky to create the milky way. The ones that fell on the ground grew into beautiful white calla lilies.

In Roman mythology, Venus was the goddess of love, sex, beauty, and fertility. When Venus first saw calla lilies she was jealous of their innocence and beauty. She cursed their beauty by placing a large obscene yellow growth in the middle of the flowers. Because of this story, some associate the calla lily more with Venus and thus with lust and sexuality.

In Christian symbology, quite the opposite meanings have been ascribed these flowers. Often associated with the Virgin Mary and considered to be flowers of chaste purity, callas have become one of the most popular bridal flowers of our time. Their popularity is rivaled only by that of the classic roses. The reason callas have become so popular over the years is that they combine the meaning of chaste purity that is associated with brides and the more worldly sexuality and fertility that is expected of the marital union. In a strange twist, calla lilies are also one of the most popular flowers for funerals as well and here they also come in second to roses. When calla lilies are used as funeral flowers it is because they carry a meaning of purity and innocence.

You can often also see calla lilies frequently used in association with Easter celebrations. In this case the unfurling flower is representative of the resurrection. It also doesn’t hurt that these flowers naturally bloom around Easter time. In line with this phenomenon, calla lilies were planted near the front doors of ancient Roman homes where their bright white spring blooms occurred just in time to mark the spring solstice. The wealthier the home, the more callas that were to be seen at the door. In those days, calla lilies could achieve heights well over two meters.

Modern calla lilies come in a little more modestly topping out at closer to a single meter in height. And beyond the world of white calla lilies lies the newer and very beautiful world of coloured (mini) calla lilies. Another interesting tidbit is that the coloured portion of the calla is not a flower at all but a modified leaf known as a spathe. The true flower, known as the spadix, is the erect yellow portion wrapped inside the spathe. As much as the traditional calla lilies are represented in mythology because of their striking white spaths, every other colour found in the world of callas also has its own symbology. Bright yellow and orange represent growth, joy and change. Lavender and light blue suggest a sense of grace and refined beauty. Dark purple is for royalty and strength while pink is for admiration, flirting and the pursuit of that someone special. Dark red callas mean intense passion. Finally, the rare black calla lily has meanings all over the map. Black callas can symbolize mystery and elegance as well as lustiness and decadence. They are also a flower of choice when saying goodbye.

*Unfurl your cloak of silken white. Reveal your secret wand upraised at length. And not unlike a star you shine serene. To exalt the autumn-tide with silver cups. Shall we drink sweet nectar as we praise. The simple beauty revealed now in truth? Or shall we simply sit and idly gaze, into the eyes of love I have for you? Calla lily soft and silken white. With open heart I pledge my love this night.

-Storm Faerywolf