Police concerned about hike in domestic assaults

MANITOULIN—The UCCM Anishnaabe Police is concerned with the number of domestic-related incidents officers responded to during the holiday season and is encouraging people who are victims of domestic violence, or know someone who is, to seek help.

“During the 2016/2017 holiday season, UCCM Anishinaabe Police officers responded to numerous domestic related occurrences within the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising communities,” a press release from the police states. “These occurrences ranged from Criminal Code domestics (charges being laid) to non-Criminal Code domestics (charges not being laid but police action taken). There were also several family dispute occurrences during this period.”

The police states its concern regarding the high number of domestic-related incidents and reminds the public that “if you are, or know someone who is, a victim of domestic violence, there are local services available to help.”

The Expositor contacted Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) community services office Steve Hart following OPP reports of domestic assault over the holidays to ask if this trend is being seen Island-wide. Constable Hart said he did not see a rise in the number of domestic situations Manitoulin OPP officers responded to, but also encouraged those in a violent situation to seek help.

The following is a list of contact numbers of local services available on Manitoulin: Manitoulin Family Resources, 705-377-5160 or 1-800-465-6788; Manitoulin Northshore Victims Services, 705-370-3378 or 1-866-392-7733; Assaulted Women’s Helpline, 1-866-863-0511; Talk for Healing, 1-855-554-4325; Kids Help Phone, 1-800-668-6868; UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service, 1-888-377-7135; OPP, Manitoulin Detachment, 1-888-310-1122; or in case of emergency, dial 9-1-1.