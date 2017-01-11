Paws for Thought

by Dr. Janice Mitchell

Post turkey trimmings

The fruitcake has been eaten, the tortiere has been polished off. You are drinking your morning coffee, reminiscing about the holidays, when “oompf,” Miss Marty pounces onto your lap with a resounding thud. Yes, it’s time for New Year’s resolutions and the annual diet ritual begins for all creatures great and small.

Over 50 percent of the pet population is overweight. As we know by now, being overweight affects lifelong general health. This includes joint problems, predisposition to diabetes, respiratory difficulties, increased anesthetic and surgical risk; and decreased lifespan. In one study of age matched Labrador retrievers, dogs kept on the slender side of normal lived an average of 2.5 years longer than their overweight counterparts.

But wait, you say! My pet doesn’t eat that much. Well, a cup of food depends on the cup—a coffee can, margarine container, and a measuring cup are all volumetrically different. As well, package guidelines are just guidelines and do not take into consideration the different activity levels and age of your pet. Use them as a starting point and adjust based on your pet’s waistline (or lack thereof). Children and kindly neighbours are also an influence on weight gain—the unwanted family dinner snuck under the table for Lady, or the thrice daily visit to Mr. Wilson next door for milk bone treats all add up. It’s amazing how even one extra 50 calorie treat per day exponentially packs on the pounds. Finally, some pets are more apt to gain weight if they are neutered/spayed; the older they become; and dependent on their genetic breed. For example, golden retrievers, dachshunds, beagles, boxers, Labrador retrievers, and pugs are all breeds that battle the bulge more than most. Last but not least, some medical conditions can cause weight gain, including an under-active thyroid problem (hypothyroidism) and an overactive adrenal gland illness (Cushings).

How do you know if Miss Marty or Lady are overweight? Well, cats should not look like a butterball turkey and dogs should not appear as a walking coffee table. Cats basically should be of a rectangle shape, not a pear shape from above or have a sagging pouch from the sideview. Dogs should have easily felt ribs, and a tucked in waistline after the last rib, as seen from above and the side profile.

What can you do to help? No, you cannot lock up the children; barricade the neighbour; or change a lab into a greyhound however you can control the food and exercise.

Let’s talk food first.

As I said earlier, measure the food correctly (most vet clinics will gladly hand out complimentary measuring cups) and thereby portion control. It is better to feed 2-3 small meals in a day as opposed to 1 large meal/day. Also, when it comes to treats (I know they are inevitable), break them in half or quarters. It’s still a treat but less calories. The type of treat also matters. Peanut butter and cheese are extremely high in calories. Reach for the green beans, unbuttered popcorn, Benny Bully’s (dried liver treats), and in the cat world…catnip…no calories there! For the best results, there are the “Weight Watcher” diets of the animal world.

Available from vet clinics, these diets aid in weight loss by either increasing the fibre content; using soy protein to speed metabolism, or employing nutrigenomics (the study of how food activates genes of fat burning). With regards to cats, these little carnivores burn calories differently. A cat’s ideal diet is similar to the Atkin’s human diet fad (a high protein and low carbohydrate approach). Canned food achieves this best and has been much maligned. Control and minimize the kibble intake otherwise kitty will become chubby. Regular weight checks (veterinary clinics welcome the use of their scales) help keep you on track.

Exercise. Good for all of us. Stimulating for both brain and body, regular walks and interactive toys (laser lights, Slim Cat balls, Kong toys) work beautifully with diet to create a happy, healthier New Year pet. Happy 2017…now off to eat a carrot.