Northeast Town to host free winter workshops

LITTLE CURRENT—The Northeast Town is hosting a series of free winter workshops on technology, home safety and finances starting today, Wednesday, January 11, and running every Wednesday until the end of March.

“We had carry over funding from a New Horizon Grant the town received last year to run workshops and received permission to use the leftover funds to run a similar program this year,” said Northeast Town Economic Development Officer Kristin Luoma. “We had good feedback from last year’s workshops and are happy to be able to offer another series.”

The courses include: Getting to Know Your Cell Phone on January 11 from 1 to 3 pm; Getting Comfortable With Your iPad/tablet, January 18 from 1 to 3 pm; Social Media, January 25 from 1 to 3 pm; Healthy Eating on a Fixed Income, February 1 from 1 to 3 pm; Staying Safe in Your Home and the Staying on Your Feet Program, February 8 from 1 to 3 pm; Hints/Tips and Programs for a Healthy and Safe Home, February 15 from 1 to 3 pm; Elder Abuse, February 22 from 1 to 3 pm; Powers of Attorney and Power of Attorney, March 1 from 1 to 3 pm; Estate Planning, March 8 from 7 to 9 pm; Don’t Outlive You Money, March 22 from 1 to 3 pm; and Income Benefits and Government Programs, March 29 from 1 to 3 pm.

All sessions will be held at the Northeast Town Council Chambers (the left side entrance to the Canada Post/town offices) in Little Current (14 Water Street).

For more details or to register, call 705-368-3500 or email kluoma@townofnemi.ca. Space for some classes is limited.