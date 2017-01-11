Milan Dragisic of Providence Bay, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the age of 69. Predeceased by Rada Dragisic, and his parents Nikola Dragisic and Dara Bjeljac, Milan will be lovingly remembered by his son, Daniel Dragisic of Providence Bay and daughter Dara Baek (CJ, Tae, and Noelle) of Toronto. He is dearly missed by siblings Slobodanka Stojkov (Aleksa, Gordona, and Veljko of Germany), Maria Gorak (Greg, Mirko and Sally of Milwaukee), Dragan Dragisic (Violeta and Aleksa of Serbia), Dragica Putnik (Jovan, Milos and Boris of Serbia), and nephew Vanja Ivanovic of Zenica. Born and raised in Temerin in post WWII Yugoslavia, Milan immigrated to Canada in 1972. Milan will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, eagerness to share a joke, and love of nature and the outdoors. Milan leaves behind many dear friends in Serbia, Mississauga, and Manitoulin Island, especially Cindy Vanbuskirk. A Celebration of Life will be held for Milan in early summer, date to be announced. Many thanks for the heartfelt condolences on Milan’s passing. The world was a brighter place while he was with us. At Milan’s request, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.