Ice Chips to Canoe Quips

Winterfest women?

The Little Current Lions Club’s popular Winterfest hockey tournament, February 3-5 at the NEMI Recreation Centre, has a full roster for Sportsmen and Oldtimers, but is short two women’s teams. To register a team (the tournament cost is $450), or for more information, contact Alicia at editor@manitoulin.ca or 705-929-3101.

Ice Chips!

Hats off to Wikwemikong’s Marion Jacko who is a model hockey-mom. She is the president of the Mississauga Girl’s Hockey Association, a coach with the Little NHL and NAIG Association! As a mom she was cheering loudly recently for her young daughter, Wasky, who led her Mississauga Pee Wee BB Chiefs, to a silver medal in their Toronto-area tournament.

Speaking of the Little NHL, please remember that the registration deadline for 2017 is close, January 15! The annual massive tournament will be held in Mississauga from March 12 to 16. This year it is organized by the Moose Cree First Nation.

If you follow the NHL you might have noticed a new defenceman on the Montreal Canadiens’ blueline. His name is Ryan Johnston, who many local athletes played against as he grew up in Sudbury hockey circles, a now, 5’10” 24-year-old. Likely, not surprising, is that his sister is Rebecca, a star with Canada’s National Women’s team who many Island players also played against.

The local Rep Panthers had a successful weekend. Coach Kevin Eshkawkogan’s Atoms took both their games over the Sudbury Major A Atom Wolves. Meanwhile Coach Craig Abotossaway’s Bantams downed the Sudbury Lady Wolves. Overall the Panthers’ Association has an excellent wins-to losses ratio. Check it all out at manitoulinpanthers.com.

Condolences to the families of graduated Panthers’ Daniel Peltier (who lost his mother Gladys) and Jenmee Bondy (who lost his father Harvey) last week. Baa maa pii. R.I.P. Gladys Peltier and Harvey Bondy.

Get fit opportunity in Wikwemikong

A tip of the ol’ topper to Patrick Peltier who continues to lead fitness sessions in Wikwemikong. One group he leads consists of 30 minutes a day only, but of concentrated intensity. He follows the PX 90 format and has three different approaches: the classic “get ripped and strong,” the lean-tone (without adding bulk) and finally the “increase muscle-mass” path. Pat is a well-trained, experienced and excellent coach. Keep up the good work, Pat.

Manitoulin Minor Hockey Spotlights!

Christmas break marked the mid-point of the current minor hockey season and the Mindemoya Thunder Novice team found themselves atop the table, sitting at 11 – 0 – 0. The turning of the New Year also saw the Thunder Novice joined by the identically undefeated, Thunder Atom team. This meant that the first year Atom and second year Novice players, with a record of 25 – 0 – 0 in Novice, last year, went the calendar year of 2016 without a loss!

Congrats to the 2016 Novice players Mya Balfe, Jack Bridgeman, Lucas Brown, Kohan Campbell, Erin Spry, Samantha Mackenzie, Chase Taylor, Kaci Lariviere, Thomas Redmond, Jonah Balfe, Scarlett Mohr and Olivia Deforge. Kudos as well to the to 2016 Atom players: Sadie Bridgeman, Rylan Carrick, Liam Lariviere, Tessa Prior, John Thirkill, Noah Thorpe, Braydon Phelps, Annie Balfe, Aiden Case, Chase Becks, Nevaeh Harper, Landon Smith and Fanuel Berhe Haile.

Of course, undefeated runs are difficult to sustain in competitive sport, and the Thunder Atoms had their streak end in the first game of 2017, as the Gore Bay Bruins defeated them in an edge of your seat 3 – 2 decision last Friday night. On a positive for the Atom Thunder, recent addition Fanuel Haile notched his second assist with a brilliant feed to goal scorer Braydon Phelps to make it 3 – 2 in the third. The streak seemed destined to end as extra attacker Aiden Case’s backhander rang off the crossbar with 13 seconds left, making it the fourth post the Thunder hit in the game, and the Bruins held on to end the Thunder run. Congratulations on an envious run, Thunder and the streak-ending powerful, Bruins!

Please send details of your team’s accomplishments to the email address below to appear in the next MMHA Spotlight.

A good sport is good for sports.

