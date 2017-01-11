Artist donates portion of calendar sales to Good Food Box program

LITTLE CURRENT—Island graphic artist (and newest member of The Expositor’s production team) Kendra Edwards is donating a portion of the sales from her 2017 ‘Colander,’ a calendar featuring food puns with watercolour illustrations by Ms. Edwards, to the Manitoulin Good Food Box program.

“In the fall of 2016 I created a unique food-themed calendar that peaked the interest of many friends and Islanders,” explained Ms. Edwards. “Seeing as the Good Food Box program provides affordable fresh food for locals on Manitoulin Island, it only seemed fitting to donate a portion of the sales to this good cause. Five dollars from the sale of each calendar went towards the Good Food Box program. With the support of local and Canada-wide sales, I am pleased to offer a donation of $900 to the Good Food Box. I am beyond thrilled with the success of this fundraiser and thank the Good Food Box for offering this program.”

“The Child Poverty Task Force (CPTF) is working on developing community programs and services focused on creating opportunities for increased food security for Manitoulin community members,” said Kristin Bickell, Child Poverty Task Force coordinator. “Now that the Good Food Box program is well established, the committee continues to support the success of the program by purchasing from local farmers and adding quality, variety, and quantity to the boxes. The CPTF is also working towards providing productive and accessible community gardens, food literacy workshops, and promoting traditional freshwater and forest food sources.”

“Our group is currently seeking funding to support our food security initiatives,” Ms. Bickell noted. “We are so grateful for the support we are receiving from community groups and local businesses, such as Kendra Edwards Design. This unique fundraising initiative launched over the holiday season helps to improve the Good Food Box program and gets us that much closer to achieving our goals.”