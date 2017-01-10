GARY JOSEPH LEMIEUX (1955 – 2017)

In loving memory of Gary Joseph Lemieux who after a long courageous battle with cancer died peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 8, 2017 with his wife and three daughters by his side. Loving husband of Sherry (née Adams) who shared all of life’s ups and downs with him for over 37 years. Gary was a loving father to Madeline, Crystal and Tanya and cherished grandfather of Cole, Gabe, Baily Ann, Hannah, Kai and Joshua. He is survived by sister Gloria Clouthier and brother Frank Lemieux. Predeceased by parents Andrew and Rita, brothers Kenny and Bertie, and sisters Andrea (DeChateauvert), Carol (Lafond) and Juney (Lavalee). Gary began his mining career in Sudbury for Inco, worked in Ignace, Yellowknife and finally for Kirkland Lake Gold. He was known to be patient, very kind hearted, and was always eager to help anyone he could. He also loved the outdoors and helped many improve their own skills fishing, hunting, camping and golfing. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family, especially his partner in crime and loyal neighbor, Ken. At Gary’s request, there will be no public visitation. Cremation taken care of by the French Family Funeral Home (111 Burnside Drive, Kirkland Lake, ON – P2N 3L1). We will be having a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NEO Kids Foundation (NEO Kids Building, Ramsey Lake Health Centre, 41 Ramsey Lake Road, Sudbury ON – P3E 5J1). Condolences, donations, and ordering of flowers may be made online at www.frenchfamily.ca. Arrangements entrusted to French Family Funeral Home and Crematorium.