Icebreaker Samuel Risley to be in Fisher Harbour Thursday Jan 12

Icebreaking update from the Canadian Coast Guard, Central and Arctic Region

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley will be icebreaking to assist a commercial ship to Fisher Harbour on Little La Cloche Island near eastern Manitoulin Island Thursday, January 12, 2017. CCGS Samuel Risley will escort the ship through the ice-covered waters of Georgian Bay through Frazer Bay and into Fisher Harbour.

Dates and routes are subject to change with little or no notice, due to weather, ice conditions, shipping schedules or other unexpected situations.

Broken and fragmented icy tracks left behind by icebreaking operations and other ship traffic may not freeze over immediately. In addition, newly fallen snow may obscure icebreaker and ship tracks. Changes in weather contribute to unsafe ice conditions that may remain long after the ships have left the area. The Canadian Coast Guard, in partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police, remind all recreational ice users to plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice and stay away from shipping routes and icebreaking operations throughout the Great Lakes.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the Canadian Coast Guard’s Icebreaking Operations Centre via email at DFO.IceOpsGreatLakes.GlacesOpsGrandsLacs.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca and by telephone at 514-283-2784