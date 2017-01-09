HARVEY ANDREW BONDY

“HE WHO WALKS WITH EAGLE FEATHER”

E-BIMOSED BIISKOWAAD MIGIZI-MIIGWANAN

November 29, 1955 – January 4, 2017

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Harvey Andrew Bondy who passed onto the spirit world on January 4, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer. Harvey was born and raised in Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve the 3rd child and 1st son of the late Jeremie (a.k.a Jerry, Jenmee) Bondy and the late Josephine Bondy (nee Majaki). Loving Father of Lisa Marie (a.k.a. Leela) Lavallee of Sudbury, Seraphine Ominika (Joe) of Wikwemikong, Steven Bondy and Tammy Bondy of Toronto and Jenmee Jacob Bondy of Sudbury. Dear brother of Joseph Bondy, Julia Lamirantie (Terry), Rhonda Manitowabi, and his little sister/niece Ursula Bondy (Neil). Loving Papa of Jonas, Shaye, and Peyton Ominika. He is predeceased by siblings Bernadette Goulais, Rubina Bondy, Paul Bondy and his baby siblings Archie, Stephen, and Ursula. Survived by his Aunts Beatrice Bondy, Rita Recollet, Teresa Cormack and Uncles Julius Assiniwe and Theodore Bondy. He will be sadly missed by his Sundance Family and those who cherished his usual coffee visits. Harvey leaves to mourn his wife Sharon Lavallee. Sharon and Harvey were teenage sweethearts and were blessed with Lisa Marie at a very young age. Sharon raised her as a single parent. Fifteen years later they rekindled their love for one another, Three years later they were blessed with a 2nd child together, Jenmee Jacob, they spent the past 22 years sharing their lives together enjoying their children, along with his visits with Steven, Tammy and Seraphine. Together they made a home in Manitowaning where they raised their son Jenmee. At a young age Harvey understood the importance of work and began his first job working on the Norisle, followed by a variety of short term jobs. At the young age of 18 he travelled to Toronto and spent 20 years working as a Window Cleaner working for mainly Classic Window Cleaners, and Summit Window Cleaners. He was one guy who was not afraid of heights towering over the city sitting on a chair or standing on a scaffold cleaning windows. When he returned to the north he worked a variety of jobs in Wikwemikong such as: Housing, the Marina, and Rainbow Ridge Golf Course till he found permanent employment with Ngwaagon Gamig Recovery Centre Inc., where he spent the past 16 years. A job he truly enjoyed as he had hoped that he made a difference to the lives of those battling addictions. Harvey was a humble, kind hearted and well respected man within our community. People who knew him admired his present path in life. They enjoyed his keen sense of humour and willingness to listen, and converse in his Anishinabek language. He enjoyed doing many things, he loved watching his son, grandchildren, nieces and nephews play hockey. He himself was an avid hockey player and prided himself on being a member of the “Wiky Hillbillies”. He continued to play hockey when he lived in Toronto as Wiky Band members formed their own team there. He and Sharon worked together making Native regalia and other products to sell. Sharon would make jingle dresses and Harvey would put the cones on them. His skill to sole a moccasin with great precision was remarkable. Harvey enjoyed his life on Manitoulin Island whether it be going to a powwow, watching a sporting event, helping out at an event, or just having a coffee visit with someone. He enjoyed all aspects of community life. He volunteered for “Meals on Wheels” since 1999 till the onset of his illness in 2010. He would wait in Wikwemikong following a night shift to deliver meals to the elders three days a week. The elders looked forward to his visit as he was a fluent speaker in the language and together they enjoyed the short visits. Later, Harvey took time to go and visit elders at the Nursing Home. The elders there looked forward to having him drop in and having a chat. He was a traditional dancer who enjoyed listening to the drumming and singing, together with his family he travelled across Turtle Island to powwows. He overcame his fear of flying to attend the “Gathering of Nations Powwow” in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a man of great honor, in 1998 was his first time dancing at a Sundance in Sioux Valley, Manitoba. Each year there after, Harvey made his annual pilgrimage to the prairies to Sundance. He was instrumental along with his sister, the late Rubina Bondy, in bringing the Sundance to Wikwemikong from Standing Buffalo, Saskatchewan. June 2017 will be the fourth year of that four-year cycle. Harvey cherished his Sundance family and looked forward to the Sundance each summer. Everyone who sat with him enjoyed his stories, his teachings and appreciated his knowledge of the Sundance. Harvey has gone onto the Spirit World but he will not be forgotten. His memories will be cherished by those who knew him. Ga-Zaagin, Baa-Maa-Pii Kawaabmin. Friends and family were welcomed at the Rabbit Island Community Centre at 3 pm on Friday, January 6, 2017 for his wake until the Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Church on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11 am. Interment in the Upper Wikwemikong Cemetery. Share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.