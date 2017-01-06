Local group needs landowner, provincial approval to carry out work on cemetery

ASSIGINACK—While a representative of the Manitoulin Genealogical Society (MGS) is upset that work can’t be done on several cemeteries in Assiginack, an official of the municipality says that permission needs to be granted by the owner of the property, not the municipality.

“It is not the municipality’s responsibility to contact the owner of the property it is up to the (Manitoulin Genealogical) Society in this case,” stated Assiginack CAO Alton Hobbs, last Friday. He noted there is a process of approval that must be followed through the province before any type of work can be carried out on cemeteries.

Meanwhile, Bill Wilson, a representative of the genealogical society, said, “Assiginack Township won’t do anything for me.” He noted that there are at least four members of the Nighswander family buried in the cemetery on Concession 2, Lot 50 in Manitowaning as well as Margaret Third, who passed away when she was three-years-old.”

“The part that bothers me is that they (Assiginack) say there are no cemeteries there,” said Mr. Wilson. “I got the information on the cemeteries from the Assiginack history book. (Author) George Third is still alive and living in Little Current. I’ve known him for years and he is one of the most honest people that you would ever want to meet.”

Mr. Wilson noted, “there is a small cemetery at the Corner of Bidwell Road and Highway 6. I would like to put a marker up and the Nighswanders gravesite name. I did have them up. I haven’t been able to get in touch with (Councillor) Hugh (Moggy) but he told me earlier no one will bother you in there—the guy that owns the property is an elderly gentleman who lives in British Columbia and Hugh went to school with him. Hugh has tried to call him three times. Hugh said we could probably go in and put fencing around the burial sites and put up crosses without any problems. All I know is that the township of Assiginack has been very uncooperative.”

Mr. Wilson noted as well that all the crosses he put up previously were all pulled out and thrown to the fence line.

Mr. Hobbs said that Mr. Wilson, or a representative of the Manitoulin Genealogical Society, needs to contact the Bereavement Authority of Ontario which regulates cemeteries and burial sites in Ontario. “Mr. Wilson and other members of the society had brought it to our attention of these cemeteries and we forwarded this on to the Bereavement Authority,” said Mr. Hobbs. “There is a process that has to be followed. This is private property and steps have to be taken depending on what the landowner says.”

“We have been told there is a burial site on the property, but this has to be confirmed and a process followed, including approval required first from the property owner for work to be done,” said Mr. Hobbs.

In a letter sent to Mr. Wilson, dated November 14, Mr. Hobbs wrote, “I have reviewed the correspondence and concerns of the Society and have been in contact with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the organization which regulates cemeteries and burial sites in keeping with the Funeral, Burial and Cremation Services Act of Ontario.”

“The property in question is not owned by the municipality or the province of Ontario as far as I can tell,” said Mr. Hobbs. “It is privately owned and the owner is an elderly gentleman who resides in British Columbia.”

“According to the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, if the owner will not carry out an archaeological investigation of the site or allow someone else to carry out the investigation, and if there is no documentary evidence of a cemetery in existence, there is nothing further that can be done,” continued Mr. Hobbs. “I would suggest that the Society correspond with the landowner and provide what evidence you have. It should be stated that the municipality will not be paying for, or arranging for, the archaeological investigation. Please let me know if you would like me to forward the landowner’s contact information.”

“I know Mr. Wilson is disappointed, we have responsibilities as well, it is not up to the municipality to contact the owner of the property—this is up to the Society,” said Mr. Hobbs.