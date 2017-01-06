Laurie Zahnow prepares to retire as long-time principal of Manitoulin Secondary School

M’CHIGEENG—As the principal at Manitoulin Secondary School, Laurie Zahnow took the opportunity of her impending retirement to attest to how much community support the school receives.

“I really want to thank the Island community as a whole for the support the people have provided me over the years,” she stated. Ms. Zahnow will be officially retiring as principal of Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) on February 3.

“This is my 13th year here at MSS,” Ms. Zahnow told the Recorder in a recent interview. She had spent one year previous to that as an acting principal at Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) in Mindemoya.

“We moved to Manitoulin in the 1970s, my parents (Sally Zahnow, and the late Bob Zahnow) had bought Northernaire Lodge at the time,” said Ms. Zahnow. “I attended Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay and high school at MSS, so I got a good Island education.”

After high school Ms. Zahnow attended university in Toronto and worked her way through school. She earned her degree in chemical engineering and worked in that field for a while.

“Then in 1990 I went back to school and got my teaching degree and have been working in education since 1991,” said Ms. Zahnow. She taught high school in Toronto to ‘test the waters’ and eventually ended up at MSS 13 years ago.

“MSS is an awesome school,” said Ms. Zahnow. “I’ve always said we are among the best in the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB). Being a community school, everyone looks out for each other and we have a wonderful staff who all possess a variety of strengths to be able to offer students a tremendous amount of educational opportunities, extra curricular and courses.”

“We have something to offer for every student,” said Ms. Zahnow. “MSS has been a very good place to work with over the years and it is due to the work and support of everyone, the teaching staff, secretarial staff, library workers, computer techs, custodians—everybody. You can tell everyone enjoys and is happy to be working here.”

“There is certainly something going on around here every day,” said Ms. Zahnow. “I don’t think there is ever a dull day. For instance, this evening the school will be hosting the annual Student Aid Awards night, with a record amount of money being given out to students. It is humbling when you see the support the community provides for this school.”

The 47th annual MSS Student Aid Awards Night was held December 21, with a total of $49,585 in student awards being handed out along with several gifts, plaques and certificates, noted Ms. Zahnow. “This will mark the 13th annual awards night I have been involved in, and in just that time, over $600,000 has been provided to the students over the years by Island businesses, groups and individuals. That is a lot of money and shows the tremendous community support for the school.”

As for her career at MSS Ms. Zahnow said, “I think there are a couple of things I feel really good about that I have been involved in. One is the team of teachers we have hired and built up. They offer wonderful and individual instruction and extra curricular activities and our school is considered to be leaders in technology.”

“I am very proud of how much we have been able to develop our arts, performing arts-drama, music and visual arts program,” stated Ms. Zahnow. “This is evidenced in our musical and arts shows and expansion of our music program over the years. MSS has always been well known for our athletics, but now MSS is known for arts as well. I’ve been very privileged and happy to have been able to support our teachers. It is amazing how good our band sounds.” She noted that among those that have helped develop the music program is Manitoulin Transport through musical equipment funds and donations as well as the Joan Mantle Music Fund. The Smith Foundation has also committed funds for the music and performing arts as well as work to be completed to the background and stage area for the next MSS musical production. “The next musical the school puts on will be awesome,” she said.

As the end of her career at MSS gets close, Ms. Zahnow said, “I have mixed emotions. With any job position in education it is a lifestyle, as you are totally immersed in it 24 hours a day. It will be interesting to see how I feel when I don’t have to worry about everything going on in the school. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, but it is time for someone else to carry on this work.”

However, while she is retiring from this profession, “I will go back to work doing something. I’m going to take time and see what comes my way. I may even take up golf.”