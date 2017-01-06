More cold temperatures and snow needed to open snowmobile trails

MANITOULIN—Weather is being blamed for the delay in the official opening of snowmobile trails on Manitoulin Island, says the president of the Manitoulin Snowdusters Club.

“The weather is not being very cooperative,” stated Doran McVey, on Monday. “You can say the trails are officially not open.”

“We need a lot more snow and the temperatures to be at least five Celsius or lower to get the groomers out there,” said Mr. McVey, who said it was hoped that the groomers would be able to get out later this week. He pointed out groomers were out on the West End of the Island and in the Little Current and Sheguiandah areas prior to Christmas, but the warm weather and rain curtailed these efforts.

Mr. McVey said that in many areas on the Island there are places where there are several inches of snow on the ground and other places there is no snow at all. “We are waiting for and need more snow and cold.”