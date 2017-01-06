Central council plans to set aside funds for trails

MINDEMOYA—Monies will be set aside by Central Manitoulin council for the development of active trails in the municipality.

“This funding will sort of alleviate some of the concerns that we are not doing enough on trails development,” said Mayor Richard Stephens, at a recent council meeting. “This will at least be a start.”

“It was part of our strategic plan (for the municipality) to increase outdoor recreation,” pointed out Councillor Pat MacDonald.

Council passed a motion to include $3,000 in the 2017 municipal budget for the development of active living trails.