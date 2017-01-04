Tehkummah Talk and Times

Miss Keisha Bell was with her grandparents, Sheila and Fred Armstrong, at our pre-Christmas bingo (she sure looks like her Mama!) (She won too!). She’s from the West!

Tara was hobbling around; she had fallen down the icy steps in the morning. Tuesday, she and Skye were in for tea and snacks, and she’s pretty sore today, shoulder and backside!

Cal was in for a bit; he never stays long, going to visit Eugene Wednesday. Tara took me with her when she went shopping in Mindemoya. She, Skylar and I had lunch at the Grill and Chill.

Woke up singing, “If I could turn back the pages of time!”

Thursday laundry, and appointment with the lovely Dr. Wong. (Now had I pictured the Dr. as a man!)

Talking to Audrey and Helen this morning. I’m not one for phoning, as everyone knows. Audrey was alone, her family going different directions.

Nikki was coming to visit today. Helen excited about their pre-Christmas get together when their family makes traditional perogies Christmas Eve day and everyone gets involved.

Christmas Eve service at St. Andrews was pretty special, and a full church, as the story was told, and with music. Mum, Pauline and I were a trio, and Linda McNaughton had a solo. My, um, other decade was mentioned, and so the “Happy Birthday” to “me” was sung. It was great to have the church organ working again. Apparently Gary fixed it with just a chainsaw and hammer! Good!

Well, two days of feasting and opening so far. We all gathered at Pauline’s and Wayne’s on Christmas Eve for the traditional dinner. Anita, Alicia and Samantha were visiting.

Christmas morning then at Tara’s and Ray’s opening gifts and breakfast. Grandma Marg was visiting there and Grandma Marion came with Sherry and Dave. Santa is good!

Mum opted out of Christmas Day in favour of leisure time, she did so much baking and getting ready. (Not like me.) We all gathered at Sherry and Dave’s. Dave is getting around really well since his hip surgery. Only ten there for supper, another delicious feast. Jacob, Sherry, Tara and I had a game of Tiki after the crowd had dispersed, I must have been the winner cause I had the most points?? I didn’t get a Tiki till the last hand, “fun”!

Boxing Day, rain!

Christmas phone call from Jodi and Derek. Talked to Kim and Kath and Kirby while at Sherry’s.

Cal brought in a nice gift package on his way home from dinner with the Pyettes in Mindemoya. Thanks Critchlow family for everything. Sorry I missed you again!

Sympathy to the family of Ted Bowerman. Ted was locally raised and farm owner in Tehkummah Township. Has spent his last few years in Elliot Lake.

Susan Ward told me Thursday that Harold Kirk had passed away, sympathy to his family.

Just a couple of days until I have encountered fully another decade, and for gosh sakes, I never figured I’d even make 50, and here 30 years later??

I talked to Jeneen Phillips today who had just got out of hospital, spent Christmas there due to a severe reaction to chemo. Hope all goes well from here on.

I stopped and beat Cal a couple of games of cribbage on my way home from town (Manitowaning). Then stopped at Mum’s and got beat three- one was a good skunk!

Mild again, roads good.

I see Ray blowing snow, it looks heavy and wet! This is my birthday, a couple of phone calls; one from Derek and Jodi out west, all is calm. My birthday surprise was on the 30th. Cal called and asked if I wanted to go for supper at Sandfield General. About 30 voices yelled surprise, and I sure was. A delicious roast beef dinner, and cake for dessert?? Gifts and cards, beautiful lighted bouquet, balloons “80” nicely decorated. A lovely evening.

Steven and Gail came all the way from Creemore, staying at the camp. Kim and Kathy from Clarksburg staying with Sherry and Dave.

Lori and Rick Gordon were down St. Catharines way over Christmas, visiting their son Jase and her sister Linda and family.

Simon’s nephew Chuck, one of our newest Tehkummah landowners, was quite ill, developing shingles while he was here. Went home the day before Christmas.

We have a new neighbour in downtown Tehkummah: Lisa, Elaine Lepage’s daughter, moved into Elaine’s house (they’ve done lots of “fixin” on it the past year or so.) So a very belated welcome to you.

And speaking of new residents, was our new little neighbour born yet?

Wayne Sparham had an icy fall and is in hospital recuperating from broken ribs. Get well soon. Everyone, watch your steps.

Monday January 2, Cal just left. He woke me up from my nap. I fell into my Lazee-girl chair after Kim and Kathy dropped me off.

I stayed at the “Cases Corner B and B.” Actually a full service joint, if you know what I mean!

I have, we have, the most wonderful family. Tara, Ray and Skylar loaded me into the new higher truck (Sunday) and took me down, so I was prepared to stay over. More food, card games, cribbage, Tiki and the new, really fun Karma. More good food, visiting etc. etc. More gifts, my newest gift, a child from Africa. I was touched, plus deer steaks, chocolates and loads of stuff from Derek and Jodi. Way more than I deserve.

What a great New Year’s Eve. A full house and more, family table at the hall Saturday evening, and after the “Happy New Year” salutes, a delicious buffet dinner. The music kept the floor full. All the best in 2017, full steam ahead!