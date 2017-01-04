Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

Ah yes, the New Year has arrived, where we say or think ‘I need to make a change.’ The word change scares most of us—we do not like change. I prefer “I need to improve my habits.” Take small steps one at a time (and then all of sudden you have made a change).

Cooking, eating and exercising right is very important. Keeping your health goals throughout the year means eating healthy, a small step at a time. Here are a few tips to get you going.

1. We brush our teeth at least twice a day every day without thinking about it. When you wake up do the 5T5 excercises (check them on YouTube) without thinking about it—just do them.

2. Change your bread and cereal. Check the ingredient list and buy the kind that doesn’t have the word “sugar” in it.

3. Eat vegetables at every opportunity. Eat them as snacks and part of your meals—half of your plate to be exact.

4. Try one new recipe a week. Most people never dust off or crack open their cookbook.

5. Make a healthy meal using beans and lentils.

6. Eat more healthy fats; avocados, seeds and unrefined, cold pressed oils.

Mediterranean Lentil Sandwich

I turned this recipe into a dip because I am not a huge fan of “sandwiches.” I would rather eat vegetables or crackers. To make the mixture creamier, just add a bit of water, one tablespoon at a time, otherwise leave as is for the sandwich. The chunkier the better. I switched the walnuts to pumpkin seeds. This makes enough for 5 sandwiches.

2/3 cup brown or green lentils

3/4 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

1/3 cup walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds or your preference

1/3 cup pitted kalamata olives

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 small onion, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tsp fresh thyme

1 tsp paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

3 roasted red peppers, sliced or a fresh, sweet red pepper sliced

Lettuce

Place lentils in medium-sized saucepan along with 3 cups water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until very tender. Drain and let cool.

Place lentils, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, olives, onion, garlic, lemon juice, thyme, and paprika in food processor container and blend until slightly chunky texture forms.

To assemble each sandwich, spread some lentil mixture on a bread slice and top with roasted red pepper, lettuce, and another slice of bread.