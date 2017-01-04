Providence Bay News and Notes

The organizers of the Halloween Dance noted the omission of the Wigwam Gift Shop and Motel when donors were thanked. So thank you to them as well.

The free skating that was sponsored by the Providence Bay/Spring Bay Recreation Committee was well received. It continues over the Christmas Break until January 8, 2017 with public skating from 1-3 pm every afternoon except January 7 when it’s held at 7-9 pm. Shinny is also held every day until the 8th from 3-4 pm. The fun doesn’t stop there though, it continues all winter long with programming on Saturdays from 7-9 pm and Sundays at 1-3 pm. Shinny is held Fridays from 7-8 pm. Moms and Tots is held every Saturday from 10:30-11:30 am.

Toots McDermid enjoyed visitors Porky and Lila Lockyer along with Dean and Darlene Lockyer of Little Current over the Christmas season.

Belated 48th anniversary wishes go out to Anna and Don Orford who celebrated on December 28, 2016.

The New Year’s Eve Dance was hosted by the Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club and was a full house. This is an excellent annual event and was a great time with a silent auction, 50:50 draws, a light lunch, party favours and the DJ John Roy kept people up on the dance floor until 2 am. All funds that are raised by the Lions Club are spent in our own community. Keep up the great work.

The new year provides an opportunity for some people to set resolutions or goals for the upcoming year. A great idea that we heard of was to start the year with an empty mason jar. Every time something good happens or you feel particularly happy, add a note to the jar. On New Year’s Eve empty the jar and read about the amazing year you had.

Don’t forget about the monthly breakfast on Thursday, January 5 at the Providence Bay Curling Club. Breakfast is served from 7-9 am.

Mark your calendar for the Pearson Brothers Memorial Hockey Tournament being held on January 13, 14 and 15 at the Providence Bay Area as advertised on Central Manitoulin’s Facebook page. Assistant Rink Attendants are wanted to work during the tournament. This is a great opportunity for students to earn some money. Applicants must be available for the length of the tournament. Training will be provided. For more information or to express interest, please call Providence Bay Arena 705-377-4090 and leave a message. Please respond by January 6, 2017.

If there is anything that you would like to contribute to The Providence Bay News and Notes, we’d love to hear from you. You can email prov_chick@hotmail.com or call Cheryl at 705-377-7511. All submissions are required by 3 pm on the Sunday before each Wednesday publication of the paper. Have a great week.