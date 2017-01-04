National Archive Pearson materials bound for Billings History Day 2017

KAGAWONG—The Old Mill Heritage Centre in Kagawong is noted for its popular History Day presentations, with subjects ranging from the Danny Dodge tragedy to the mystery of the fate of the Griffon—the Great Lakes first ‘real ship’—and the ill-fated Franklin expedition to the stories of Island veteran’s service during the world wars. But this year’s theme of the late Canadian prime minister, Nobel prize laureate and the MP who represented Manitoulin, Lester B. (Mike) Pearson, has curator Rick Nelson particularly excited.

Mr. Pearson served as Canada’s 14th prime minister from 1963 to 1968 and was a noted scholar, statesman, soldier and diplomat, receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 1957 for organizing the United Nations Emergency Force to resolve the Suez Canal Crisis. He is ranked among the top six greatest Canadian prime ministers, despite (or as some suggest, because of) never having led a majority government.

“We have just received confirmation from the National Archives that we will have access to many items directly associated with Mike Pearson,” said Mr. Nelson.

During Pearson’s time as prime minister, his Liberal minority governments introduced universal health care, student loans, the Canada Pension Plan, the Order of Canada and the Maple Leaf flag. He kept Canada out of the Vietnam War and in 1967 his government passed a bill that effectively abolished capital punishment in Canada by restricting it to a few capital offenses (for which it was never used).

Mr. Pearson is indisputably one of the most influential Canadians of the 20th century.

The Pearson display will be presenting a number of challenges, however, as Mr. Nelson notes that the cost to ship the items to the Island from their permanent home in Ottawa will likely come in around the $10,000 mark. “It will certainly be a challenge (to raise the funds),” admitted Mr. Nelson, “but we are already working on that.”

Patricia Pearson, Mr. Pearson’s granddaughter, has also been confirmed as a guest speaker for the History Day series.

Asked if the Nobel Prize be among the items on display for the event, Mr. Nelson responded “I certainly hope so,” but the details of exactly what items will be part of the display have not yet been worked out.

Judging from previous History Day in Kagawong events, the Pearson exhibit will likely set a new high water mark for the series and a particularly poignant for Canada’s 150th celebrations.