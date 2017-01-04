KTEI gifts Christmas hampers to students

By Betty Bardswich

M’CHIGEENG—For the past three years, Kenjgewin Teg Educational Institute (KTEI) has purchased non-perishable food stuffs to send the students home for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays with food hampers stuffed to the brim.

These foods allow students to stretch their food budget over this season following the completion of exams and projects and this year 58 students benefited from this program. As KTEI Education Counsellor Brian Bisson explained, “As with many families, this time of year can be very stressful financially and otherwise.”

As well as the food hampers, those students who have young children received Christmas gifts. These presents were made possible with the assistance of the Manitoulin Sudbury District Services Board, Manitoulin Family Resources and the Sudbury group Our Children, Our Future and Santa Claus was on hand to give toys and other gifts to the appreciative parents.