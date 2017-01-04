Over $49,000 gifted to Island students at 47th Awards Night

MANITOULIN—Once again, Manitoulin Island has shown its generous spirit with over $49,000 in cash donations handed out during the 47th annual Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Awards Night December 22.

“We are so proud of our graduates,” said MSS Principal Laurie Zahnow in her message to the audience. “They are a part of Manitoulin Secondary School’s colourful history. Their contributions have left a unique mark on our school. It is our sincere hope that we have been able to prepare our graduates with the skills necessary to be successful in their chosen area of interest. We at Manitoulin Secondary School have every confidence that our graduates will continue to be outstanding citizens of our Canadian communities. We trust that we have played an important role in assisting them to accomplish their goals.”

For the first time in her tenure, Rainbow District School Board Chair Doreen Dewar was in attendance and on the stage to give her greetings.

Ms. Dewar shared a story about actress Gilda Radner and her pet dog who was involved in an accident while pregnant. The accident left the dog with badly injured legs and needing surgery, unlikely to walk again. The dog did learn to walk again, in a rather strange way and soon gave birth to six healthy puppies who all learned to walk the same way as their mother.

“The story teaches us that we can learn through example and that, no matter what the challenge, you face it head on,” Ms. Dewar said.

The board chair told the students that MSS staff led, challenged, guided and pushed them to achieve a goal, as did the parents and guardians who were there on that first day of school and in the audience that night.

Rainbow Board First Nations Trustee Grace Fox also addressed the students, saying “you will be touched by the generous spirit of Manitoulin people. I hope you pass on that spirit.”

Ms. Fox noted she was “astounded” at times to hear where Manitoulin students are. “Tonight exemplifies the generosity of spirit and giving—I hope they will continue to make us proud in their future endeavours.”

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha urged the students to “live life to its fullest. Tomorrow, when you get up and want to do something, do it and don’t hold back.”

“Don’t forget to play, don’t take yourselves too seriously, and don’t ever forget where home is,” the MPP added. “Put yourself out there, ask questions, challenge those in decision making roles. Congratulations to you all—you’re getting a taste of what I experience every day I serve.”

Following the awards ceremony, Karlene Scott, head of the Manitoulin Student Aid Fund committee, took a moment to acknowledge Principal Zahnow’s upcoming retirement and her final Awards Night, noting that Ms. Zahnow has been a valuable member of the Manitoulin Student Aid Fund committee and has emceed Awards Night for the past 13 years. Ms. Scott presented Principal Zahnow her with a gift. Ms. Zahnow is herself a graduate of MSS.

Ms. Zahnow said she’s been able to help oversee the distribution of over $600,000 in those 13 years, thanks to the generosity of Island donors.

“We have the best students, an awesome staff and our community is second to none—thank you,” Principal Zahnow said.

A. J. BUS LINES AWARD (2) $500.00

To two deserving students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Cheryl Harper to Benjamin Haner and Sean Patterson.

ALL SAINTS’ ANGLICAN CHURCH GOOD SAMARITAN BURSARY (2) $200.00

Awarded to one girl and one boy in the graduating class who demonstrated the Christian principles of caring and compassion. Presented by Miss Jill Ferguson to Maxwell Chapman and Jessica Jordison.

DOUGLAS ALLEN BURSARY $500.00

To a student continuing post-secondary education and for excellence in English. Presented by Ms. Yana Bauer to Rebecca Dawson.

ART DEPARTMENT AWARD (2) Gifts

To two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Ina Wesno to Rebecca Dawson and Robin Genereux.

ASSIGINACK MUNICIPALITY BURSARY $300.00

To an Assiginack student continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mayor Paul Moffatt to Brett Gauthier.

AUNDECK OMNI KANING FIRST NATION BURSARY $200.00

To assist and encourage a graduate from the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation. Presented by Mr. Stewart Roy to Zada Pierce.

BMO, BANK OF MONTREAL BURSARY $300.00

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a business related field. Presented by Mr. Nic Harfield to Emily Hnatyshen.

SHANE BEBONANG MEMORIAL BURSARY $100.00

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Nic Harfield to Luke Bond.

BIG LAKE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION BURSARY $200.00

Presented to a Central Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Lois Keller to William Scott.

BIG LAKE WOMEN’S INSTITUTE BURSARY $100.00

To assist a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Lorene Martell to William Scott.

BILLINGS MUNICIPALITY BURSARY $250.00

To assist a deserving Billings student continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Barb Erskine to Sean Patterson.

CARL BROWN AND SONS BUS LINES $200.00

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Gary Brown to Kristopher LiSancho.

JOHN BUDD MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00

To assist a graduate continuing post-secondary education in the science field. Presented by Mr. John Collins to William Scott.

BURPEE & MILLS MUNICIPALITY BURSARY $250.00

To a deserving Burpee and Mills students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Reeve Ken Noland to Brett Deeg.

CAMPBELL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY BURSARY $100.00

Presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Alison Orford to Rebecca Dawson.

CENTRAL MANITOULIN, WARD 1, 2 & 3 MUNICIPAL BURSARY (3) $250.00

To assist a Central Manitoulin, Ward 1, 2 and 3 student continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mayor Richard Stephens to Dexter Bowerman, Ward 1, Alexa Gordon, Ward 2, and William Scott, Ward 3.

CENTRAL MANITOULIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BURSARY (2) $100.00

Awarded to a male and female graduate of Central Manitoulin Public School and Manitoulin Secondary School, and who has made an improvement over their high school career and is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Andre Leblanc to Grace Dewar and David Scott.

CHANNELVIEW DROP-IN CENTRE BURSARY $200.00

Presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in geriatrics or a health related field. Presented by Mrs. Amy Heinen to Karissa Merrylees.

CORAL & JOHN COLLINS BURSARY $200.00

Presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. John Collins to Grace Dewar.

COMMUNITY LIVING MANITOULIN BURSARY $250.00

To assist a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Matthew Batman to Evelynn McAllister.

COMPASS GROUP CANADA -CHARTWELLS FOOD BURSARY (2) $250.00

To assist two graduates who are continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Cheryl Harper to Zada Pierce and Nicholas Secord.

THE GRAMPA GEORGE CORBIERE MEMORIAL BURSARY $150.00

Donated by Liz, Missy, Colleen, Corey and Grandsons, to a deserving student who merited a little extra encouragement over his high school education. This award will be held in trust.

O. G. DAVIES MEMORIAL BURSARY $300.00

Awarded in memory of former M.S.S. principal Gwynn Davies by his family, to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Willa Wilson to Camille Poitras.

O. G. DAVIES MEMORIAL CO-OPERTIVE EDUCATION BURSARY $150.00

Awarded to an outstanding Co-operative Education student who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Willa Wilson to Connor Woestenenk.

ANNE DEBASSIGE MEMORIAL BURSARY $300.00

Donated by the family to a deserving student continuing their education in the field of education or health. Presented by Anne’s granddaughter Miss Aspen Debassige to Menny Gordon-Corbiere.

DOMTAR INC. BURSARY $500.00

Awarded to a graduate entering their first year of post-secondary education at a community college. Presented by Mr. Joe Cooper to Liam Leblanc.

DOMTAR INC. SCHOLARSHIP $500.00

Awarded to a graduate entering their first year of post-secondary education at a university and for academic achievement. Presented by Mr. Joe Cooper to David Scott.

DUMOND BURSARY $500.00

Presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Jarred Dumond to Connor Woestenenk.

ENGLISH DEPARTMENT AWARD (2) Gifts

Presented by Mr. Tom Scott to William Scott an outstanding student in 4U English and Camille Poitras outstanding student in 4C English.

FAMILY STUDIES BURSARY $100.00

For a graduate in who is continuing education in a Family Studies related field. Presented by Mrs. Dawn McCann to Evelynn McAllister.

BETTY & BILL FERGUSON MEMORIAL BURSARY (2) $250.00

Presented in memory of Betty & Bill Ferguson to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Miss Jill Ferguson to Robin Lentir and Jeremiah Pulsifer.

PEARL LAURA FINCH MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00

Donated by her family to a graduate in the N.E.M.I. area continuing post-secondary education in geriatrics or a health related field. Presented by Mrs. Shan Keatley to Karissa Merrylees.

JOEY FOX MEMORIAL BURSARY $300.00

Donated by the Fox family in memory of Joey Fox to a deserving first nation student continuing post secondary education. Presented by Miss Jolene Debassige to Ronson Odjig.

FRENCH LANGUAGE MERIT AWARD $200.00

Presented by Ms. Yana Bauer to Rebecca MacDonald, an outstanding French language student.

FRIENDS OF MISERY BAY, STEVE & RITA HALL AWARD $150.00

To a deserving student who is pursuing post-secondary education in the field of environmental sciences. Presented by Mr. Peter Tallman to Mackenzie Turner.

MARCEL & WENDY GAUTHIER BURSARY (2) $250.00

Donated by Marcel & Wendy Gauthier to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Marcel Gauthier to Brett Gauthier and presented by Mrs. Wendy Gauthier to Courtney Oswald.

EARLE GILMORE MEMORIAL BURSARY $250.00

Donated by the family in memory of Earle Gilmore presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in the carpentry trade or a technical related field. Presented by Miss Mackenzie Gilmore to Sasha Assinewai.

IRENE GOLTZ MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00

Donated by Samantha Rammage to a young woman who has demonstrated advocacy and/or leadership qualities at Manitoulin Secondary School. Presented by Ms. Samantha Ramage to Nicole Cadieux.

GORDON AND BARRIE ISLAND MUNICIPALITY BURSARY (2) $150.00

To a Gordon or Barrie Island student continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Reeve Lee Hayden to Luke Bond and Nadia Didur.

GORDON WOMEN’S INSTITUTE, REVEREND WM. MUNRO MEMORIAL BURSARY $150.00

Donated by the Manitoulin West District Women’s Institute to a Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Dawn Roque to Mackenzie Turner.

GORE BAY BURSARY $400.00

To a Gore Bay student continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mayor Ron Lane to Carter Noble.

GORE BAY CHILD CARE BURSARY $500.00

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing their education in a child care related field. Presented by Mrs. Amy Heinen to Katie Gillespie.

GORE BAY MANITOULIN LODGE AUXILIARY INC. BURSARY $300.00

Awarded to a high school graduate who plans on pursuing studies in a health related field. Presented by Mr. Allan Davy to Liam Ray.

THE GOVERNOR GENERAL ACADEMIC AWARD Medal

This Bronze Medal is awarded for academic excellence to the student who achieves the highest average in their graduating year from a secondary school. Presented by Director Norm Blaseg to Karissa Merrylees.

HAR-COR DIESEL AWARD $150.00

Donated by Mr. Dave Harper to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in a technical related field. Presented by Mrs. Cheryl Harper to Tristan Golder.

ICE LAKE COMMUNITY BURSARY (2) $250.00

Awarded to an Ice Lake area graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Reeve Lee Hayden to Luke Bond and Mackenzie Turner.

ISLAND FOODLAND BURSARY $200.00

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Steven Bondi to Kristopher LiSancho.

TED JACKSON MEMORIAL BURSARY $250.00

In fond memory of former MSS Physical Education teacher, T.J. Jackson, to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Norm Morrell to Carter Noble.

MARGUERITE JOYCE MEMORIAL BURSARY $250.00

Donated by the citizens of Dawson-Robinson Township to a graduate from Dawson-Robinson continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Bryce Mastelko to Nicholas Secord.

LAKEVIEW SCHOOL BURSARY IN MEMORY OF ALICIA McCAULEY $150.00

To a deserving Lakeview and M.S.S. graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Principal Neil Debassige to Roger Beaudin.

LIFE TOUCH CANADA BURSARY (2) $200.00

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Maya Holson to Nadia Didur and Brady Dearing.

LIONS CLUB OF CENTRAL MANITOULIN BURSARY (3) $500.00

To three Central Manitoulin graduates who are continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Dr. Dale Scott to Benjamin Haner, Kennedy Lanktree and Liam Leblanc.

LIONS CLUB OF LITTLE CURRENT BURSARY (2) $500.00

To two deserving students from the Northeastern Manitoulin area continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Kevin Dunlop to Jordan Cristo and Daniel Chapman.

LIONS CLUB OF SOUTHEAST MANITOULIN BURSARY $250.00

To a Southeastern Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Cole Bowerman to Kayla Hughson.

LIONS CLUB OF WESTERN MANITOULIN BURSARY, IN MEMORY OF PAUL SCHUTZ (2) $300.00

Awarded in fond memory of former Lion Paul Schutz to assist a Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Larry Hunter to Brady Dearing and Robin Lentir.

LITTLE CURRENT FISH & GAME CLUB BURSARY $300.00

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Doug Hore to Mackenzie Turner.

LITTLE CURRENT GUARDIAN PHARMACY BURSARY $200.00

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Steven Bondi to Jessica Jordison.

LITTLE CURRENT MEDICAL ASSOCIATES BURSARY $500.00

Donated by the doctors of the Little Current Medical Centre to a deserving student pursuing studies in the arts or humanities. Presented by Mrs. Leslie Marshall to Alexa Gordon.

LYONS MEMORIAL UNITED CHURCH BURSARY $250.00

To assist a graduate who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Rev. Laurie Howard to Emily Hnatyshen.

M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION BOARD OF EDUCATION BURSARY (2) $200.00

To two M’Chigeeng First Nation graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Director of Education Robert Beaudin to Roger Beaudin and Menny Gordon-Corbiere.

M’CHIGEENG FIRST NATION CHIEF & COUNCIL BURSARY (2) $200.00

To two M’Chigeeng First Nation graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Chief Linda Debassige to Robin Genereux and Menny Gordon-Corbiere.

MANITOULIN CATTLEMAN & SOIL CROP ASSOCIATIONS BURSARY $200.00

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Alison Orford to Courtney Oswald.

MANITOULIN CENTENNIAL MANOR AUXILIARY BURSARY $250.00

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a health related field. Presented by Mrs. Wendy Gauthier to Daniel Chapman.

MANITOULIN CENTRAL FAMILY HEALTH TEAM BURSARY $500.00

Donated by the Physicians of the Mindemoya Medical Clinic, in memory of Dr. John B. McQuay to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a health related field. Presented by Mrs. Lori Oswald to Evelynn McAllister.

MANITOULIN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC HEALTH SCIENCES BURSARY $200.00

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education in a University Health Sciences course. Presented by Dr. Harald Simon to Madelyn Corbiere.

MANITOULIN COMMUNITY FITNESS CENTRE BURSARY $500.00

Donated by the members of the Manitoulin Community Fitness Centre to a deserving graduate continuing their education in the Recreation and Leisure field. Presented by Mrs. Tina Balfe to Brett Deeg.

THE MANITOULIN EXPOSITOR BURSARIES (4) $125.00

Awarded to a deserving student in each grade who has made an outstanding transition from their previous grade(s). Presented by Ms. Alicia McCutcheon to Von Clayton, Gr. 9; Ezra Jones, Gr. 10; Patrick Snowdon, Gr. 11; and Matthew Swihart, Gr. 12.

MANITOULIN FAMILY RESOURCES AWARD $300.00

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing their studies in a helping profession. Presented by Mrs. Denise Leblanc to Jessica Jordison.

MANITOULIN FINE ARTS ASSOCIATION BURSARY $150.00

Awarded to a graduate continuing their education in fine arts and design. Presented by Mrs. Amy Heinen to Robin Genereux.

MANITOULIN HEALTH CENTRE AUXILIARY BURSARY (2) $500.00

Presented to two deserving students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Doug Hore to Maxwell Chapman and Madelyn Corbiere.

MANITOULIN MINOR HOCKEY ASSOCIATION BURSARY $200.00

To two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education and who have been involved with the Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association. Presented by Mr. Tom Scott to Nathan Hovingh.

MANITOULIN RADIO – FM 100.7 BURSARY $250.00

Presented to a graduate continuing in post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Kelly Timmermans to Nadia Didur.

MANITOULIN SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS’ COUNCIL SCHOLARSHIP (2) $250.00

Presented to a graduate who has made an excellent contribution to the school, in terms of school activities, school spirit and good citizenship and who are continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Co-Prime Minister Bryce Mastelko to Maxwell Chapman and Co-Prime Minister Kayla Greenman to Rebecca Dawson.

MANITOULIN SECONDARY SCHOOL THREE FIRES CONFEDERACY SCHOLARSHIP $250.00

Presented to a First Nation graduate who has made an excellent contribution to the school, in terms of school activities, school spirit and good citizenship and who are continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Stewart Roy to Ronson Odjig.

MANITOULIN SECONDARY SCHOOL STAFF BURSARY (4) $100.00

To four deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Allan Davy to Jacob Moreau, Jeremiah Pulsifer, Nicolas Rancourt, William Scott.

MANITOULIN SNOWDUSTERS AWARD $250.00

Given to a graduate of M.S.S. who has demonstrated care and concern for the environment and who has shown commitment to volunteer organizations on Manitoulin Island. Presented by Mr. Brad Middleton to David Scott.

MANITOULIN TRANSPORT AWARDS Plaques

Presented by Ms. Tamey McAllister to the top students in their respective grades.

Grade 9: April Torkopoulos

Grade 10: James Scott

Grade 11: Kristina Renwick

Grade 12: Karissa Merrylees

MANITOULIN TRANSPORT INC. BURSARY AWARD $1000.00

To a deserving student who has successfully completed the first term of a post secondary program in a Business or Computer Studies related field. Presented by Ms. Tamey McAllister to Emily Hnatyshen.

MANITOULIN TRANSPORT INC. SCHOLARSHIP AWARD $1500.00

Presented to a graduate of M.S.S. who is a son/daughter of an employee of Manitoulin Transport and who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Tamey McAllister to Kylie Cranston.

MANITOULIN-WEST SUDBURY DAIRY PRODUCER SCHOLARSHIP $300.00

Awarded to a graduate of M.S.S. continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Peter Tallman to Rebecca Dawson.

MANITOWANING FIGURE SKATING CLUB BURSARY $200.00

Awarded to a deserving graduate who is a former skater from the Manitowaning Skating Club. Presented by Mrs. Dawn Roque to Nathan Hovingh.

MANITOWANING GUARDIAN PHARMACY BURSARY $200.00

To assist a student pursuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Steven Bondi to Nathan Hovingh.

MANITOWANING MILL HOME HARDWARE BUILDING CENTRE BURSARY (2) $250.00

To two graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Larry Karn to Brett Gauthier and Grace Dewar.

JOAN MANTLE MUSIC TRUST BURSARY $200.00

In memory of Joan Mantle, honouring a graduating student who excels in music, academics and community. Presented by Mr. Chris Theijsmeijer to Jessica Jordison.

MANULIFE BURSARY (2) $250.00

To assist two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Steve Robinson to Roger Beaudin and Brady Dearing.

MASONIC LODGE EDUCATION BURSARY $500.00

Presented by Doric Lodge #455, Eastern Manitoulin, to a deserving graduate who is continuing post-secondary education and who has demonstrated courtesy, fairness, honesty and consideration for others. Presented by Master of the Lodge, Dan Clark to Jessica Jordison.

JOHN & JENNIE McCULLOCH MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Vice Principal David Wiwchar to Jeremiah Pulsifer.

DR. R.B. MCQUAY & DR. J.B. MCQUAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP $300.00

Donated by Ms. Elizabeth McQuay and Ms. Jan McQuay to the Ontario Scholar who obtained the highest average, in their graduating year and who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Trustee Larry Killens to Karissa Merrylees.

MEEKER’S MANAGEMENT SERVICES BURSARY (2) $250.00

Donated by Mike & Sharon Meeker to a male and female continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Mike Meeker to Kennedy Lanktree and Matthew Craig.

GWEN MIDDAUGH-YOUNG MEMORIAL BURSARY $225.00

In fond memory of Gwen Middaugh-Young, presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education in a trades related field. Presented by Ms. Lois Keller to Hugh Escario.

MILLENNIUM BURSARY $750.00 ($3,000.00)

Awarded by two anonymous benefactors to provide financial support to a M.S.S. graduate who is continuing post-secondary education. The award will support the recipient with $750 per year providing that the student remains in school, to a maximum of four years ($3000.00). Presented by Trustee Grace Fox to Dexter Bowerman.

MILLS TOWNSHIP CITIZENS ASSOCIATION BURSARY $150.00

To a deserving student from Mills township continuing post-secondary education. This award will be held in trust.

MINDEMOYA GUARDIAN PHARMACY BURSARY $200.00

To assist a student pursuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Steven Bondi to Hugh Escario.

MINDEMOYA HOSPITAL AUXILIARY BURSARY (6) $500.00

To six graduates continuing their education in a health-related field. Presented by Mrs. Carol Gilmore to Karissa Merrylees, Daniel Chapman, Madelyn Corbiere, Jacob Moreau, Liam Ray, Tori Slomke.

MINDEMOYA HOSPITAL RETIRED STAFF BURSARY $110.00

To assist a graduate continuing their education in a health-related field. Presented by Mr. Allan Davy to Shalyne Thompson.

MINDEMOYA MISSIONARY CHURCH BURSARY $500.00

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Rev Ray Kloetstra to Katie Gillespie.

MINDEMOYA UNITED CHURCH PASTORAL CHARGE- SHIZUOKA EIWA SCHOLARSHIP $250.00

To a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Maya Holson to Nicole Cadieux.

NORTHEASTERN MANITOULIN AND THE ISLANDS BURSARY (2) $300.00

Awarded to two Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Deputy Mayor Marcel Gauthier to Maxwell Chapman and Jordan Cristo.

NORTHERN CREDIT UNION $250.00

Presented to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Joellen Sloss to David Tuerk.

ONTARIO SCHOLARS (17) CERTIFICATES

Presented to the Ontario Scholars of Manitoulin Secondary School who received an average of 80% or more in their top 6, 4U /4M/4C/4O courses. Presented by Director Norm Blaseg to Daniel Chapman, Maxwell Chapman, Madelyn Corbiere, Alexandria Cosby, Kylie Cranston, Rebecca Dawson, Brady Dearing, Grace Dewar, Carolyn Glasby, Benjamin Haner, Emily Hnatyshen, Jessica Jordison, Karissa Merrylees, Camille Poitras, David Scott, William Scott, Mackenzie Turner.

ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR, SPANISH RIVER CHAPTER, #237 BURSARY $200.00

To a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Patti Jo Woods to Connor Woestenenk.

WES PARKINSON MEMORIAL BURSARY $100.00

Donated by Stan & Beth Ferguson, Harbor Vue Marina, in fond memory of Wes Parkinson to a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Steve Robinson to David Tuerk.

BRUCE POPE MEMORIAL BURSARY $300.00

In fond memory of Bruce Pope, presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Sandra Pope to Kayla Hughson.

TOM PORTER MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00

Awarded in memory of former M.S.S. English teacher Tom Porter to a graduate continuing post secondary education. Presented by Ms. Willa Wilson to Carter Noble.

PRINCIPAL’S AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN LEADERSHIP $100.00

Donated by Principal Laurie Zahnow to the student who has exhibited outstanding leadership throughout their secondary school career. Presented by Principal Laurie Zahnow to Rebecca Dawson.

PRO-GAS ENERGY SERVICES (2) $250.00

Donated by Tim St. Amand and Chantal Desbiens to two deserving graduates who are continuing their education in a technical related field. Presented by Mrs. Cyndi Van Volkingburgh to Terry Kay and Tyra Young.

PROVIDENCE BAY AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY BURSARY $250.00

To a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Miss Mackenzie Gilmore to Rebecca Dawson.

RAINBOW DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD STUDENT SENATE BURSARY $100.00

Arranged by Miss Elysha Pinkerton, Former Student Senator, presented to a graduate who obtained the highest overall average in their graduating year and is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Rainbow District School Board Chair, Doreen Dewar to Karissa Merrylees.

REGNER BLOK-ANDERSON MEMORIAL BURSARY $100.00

Donated by Stan & Beth Ferguson, Harbor Vue Marina to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Tina Balfe to David Tuerk.

RONA HOME BUILDING CENTRE BURSARY $250.00

To a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Irving Noble to Matthew Craig.

ROTARY CLUB OF GORE BAY BURSARY $400.00

To a deserving Western Manitoulin graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Jack Clark to Camille Poitras.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH #177 BURSARY (2) $300.00

To two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Nancy Milburn to Tristan Golder and Alexis French.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH #177 LITTLE CURRENT LADIES AUXILIARY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (2) $150.00

To two graduates from the Northeastern Manitoulin area continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Nancy Milburn to Madelyn Corbiere and Alexis French.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH #514 WESTERN MANITOULIN BURSARY (2) $300.00

To two Western Manitoulin graduates, continuing post-secondary education, who are the children or grandchildren of Branch #514 members. Presented by Patti Jo Woods to Camille Poitras and Mackenzie Turner.

SCIENCE NORTH AWARD Gift Certificate

Donated by Science North and presented to a student who shows passion, purpose and promise in Science. Presented by Mr. Nic Harfield to Karissa Merrylees.

SCOTT VETERINARY SERVICES BURSARY $350.00

To a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Dr. Dale Scott to Kristopher LiSancho.

MARION SEABROOK MEMORIAL BURSARY $300.00

In memory of former MSS teacher, Marion Seabrook, to a deserving graduate who has shown perseverance and determination throughout their high school career and is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Sarah Seabrook to Grace Dewar.

SEEDS OF JOY BURSARY $200.00

Awarded to a female graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Shan Keatley to Grace Dewar.

SPECIALIST HIGH SKILLS MAJOR BURSARY $150.00

Presented to a SHSM graduate who demonstrated a keen interest in Arts & Culture. Presented by Mrs. Dawn McCann to Kylie Cranston.

SPRING BAY PENETECOSTAL CHURCH BURSARY $300.00

To a deserving student continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Rev. Dan Thompson to Alexa Gordon.

CHRISTOPHER & LORAINE STEWART AWARD $500.00

Awarded to an M.S.S. student continuing post-secondary education, who has exhibited courage in the face of adversity, overcoming personal hardship and for academic improvement. Presented by Mrs. Leslie Marshall to Shalyne Thompson.

JOHN STRICKLAND MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00

To a deserving student who is pursuing post-secondary education in the field of environmental sciences. Presented by Mr. Peter Tallman to William Scott.

TECHNICAL TRADE & APPRENTICESHIP BURSARY $150.00

To a deserving graduate who is pursuing their career in the workplace, a trade or trade apprenticeship. Presented by Mr. Peter Carter to Sasha Assinewai.

TEHKUMMAH FIRST RESPONSE BURSARY $100.00

Donated by the Tehkummah First Response Team to a Tehkummah graduate pursuing their education in a medical related field. This award will be held in trust.

TEHKUMMAH TOWNSHIP BURSARY (3) $150.00

Presented to three deserving graduates from Tehkummah Township who are continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Reeve Eric Russell to Terry Kay, Courtney Oswald and Tyra Young.

TEHKUMMAH TRIANGLE CLUB BURSARY, IN MEMORY OF MEL BOWERMAN (3) $200.00

Presented to three deserving graduates from the South Baymouth or Tehkummah area who is continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Floyd Hall to Terry Kay, Courtney Oswald and Tyra Young.

ARLA THIBAULT & MIKE PEARSON MEMORIAL BURSARY (2) $300.00

Presented to two deserving graduates continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Allan Davy to Brady Dearing and Connor Woestenek.

TURNER’S OF LITTLE CURRENT BURSARY $200.00

To assist a graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Irving Noble to Nicolas Rancourt.

TWILIGHT CLUB OF PROVIDENCE BAY BURSARY $200.00

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mrs. Marg Cranston to Kylie Cranston.

U.C.C.M. ANISHNAABE POLICE BURSARY $200.00

Presented to a First Nation graduate continuing their education. Presented by Cons Murray Still to Zada Pierce.

UNITED CHIEFS AND COUNCILS OF MNIDOO MNISING BURSARY (2) $200.00

To assist two deserving First Nation students continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Stewart Roy to Robin Genereux and Alexis French.

VALE, INCO LIMITED SCHOLARSHIP (2) $200.00

Presented by Mrs. Tina Balfe to Karissa Merrylees , the student with the highest average in MDM4U program and to Nicolas Rancourt the student with the highest average in MAP4C.

TOM WHITE MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00

In memory of Tom White to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Mr. Irving Noble to Kayla Hughson.

IRENE WOOD-CADIEUX MEMORIAL BURSARY $200.00

Donated by the Little Current United Church, Outreach Program, for a talented musician to encourage and enhance their musical development. Presented by Mr. Chris Theijsmeijer to Rebecca MacDonald.

WRITERS’ CRAFT AWARD $150.00

Presented to a deserving graduate continuing post-secondary education. Presented by Ms. Yana Bauer to David Scott.

MARJORIE YOUNG MEMORIAL BURSARY $150.00

Donated by Mark & Bonnie Young in memory Marjorie Young to a deserving graduate continuing their post-secondary education in a medical related field. Presented by Mr. Mark & Mrs. Bonnie Young to Tori Slomke.

WHO’S WHERE IN FUTURE EDUCATION

Sasha Assinewai, Conestoga College

Roger Beaudin, Cambrian College

Luke Bond, Canadore College

Dexter Bowerman, Laurentian University

Nicole Cadieux, Fanshawe College

Daniel Chapman, Laurentian University

Maxwell Chapman, Queen’s University

Madelyn Corbiere, Brock University

Matthew Craig, Cambrian College

Kylie Cranston, Fanshawe College

Jordan Cristo, Georgian College

Rebecca Dawson, Guelph University

Brady Dearing, Georgian College

Brett Deeg, Cambrian College

Grace Dewar, Guelph University

Nadia Didur, Cambrian College

Hugh Escario, Cambrian College

Alexis French, Laurentian University

Brett Gauthier, Cambrian College

Robin Genereux, Cambrian College

Katie Gillespie, Sault College

Tristan Golder, Centennial College

Alexa Gordon, Guelph University

Menny Gordon-Corbiere, Carleton University

Benjamin Haner, Guelph University

Emily Hnatyshen, Wilfrid Laurier University

Nathan Hovingh, Cambrian College

Kayla Hughson, Canadore College

Jessica Jordison, Laurentian University

Terry Kay, Cambrian College

Kennedy Lanktree, Laurentian University

Liam Leblanc, Canadore College

Robin Lentir, Canadore College