22-year-old Greater Sudbury man faces child pornography charges

Between September and November of 2016, the Greater Sudbury Police Service Cyber Crime Unit identified a Greater Sudbury resident downloading Child Pornography using a file sharing site.

On December 21, 2016, a search warrant was executed at a Greater Sudbury residence. Child Pornography evidence was located during a preliminary computer forensic examination of the computers seized.

On January 3, 2017, a 22-year old male from Greater Sudbury was arrested and charged with the following offences:

– Possession of Child Pornography (7 Counts) – Section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada

– Access Child Pornography (8 counts) – Section 163.1(4.1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

– Make Available Child Pornography (7 Counts) – Section 163.1(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada

The male will attend bail court on January 4, 2017, to answer to the charges.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Cyber Crime Unit is part of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet which has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and the Ministry of the Attorney General

“These charges have yet to be proven in a Court of law, and all accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”