Man charged with numerous offences following a 911 call

(GORDON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On January 1, 2017, members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call from a woman reporting a domestic dispute with her partner in Gordon Township, Ontario. Upon arrival, a male fled the residence. Police apprehended the individual in a vehicle a short time later.

As a result of the incident, a 36-year-old Gordon Township, Ontario man was arrested. The victims were not injured in the incident.

The male has been charged with the following;

Refuse to provide a breath sample, contrary to section 254(5) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

Uttering Threats to cause death or bodily harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada. (2 counts);

Assault a peace officer, contrary to section 270(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

Theft of a motor vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada;

Mischief under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada (2 counts);

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53 of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The male was held in custody pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on January 3, 2017, in Gore Bay, Ontario.