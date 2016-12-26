Vehicle in the ditch leads to numerous charges

(TOWNSHIP OF NORTHEASTERN MANITOULIN AND THE ISLANDS, ON) – In the early morning hours of December 23, 2016, members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on McLean’s Mountain Road, just west of Little Current, Ontario. The driver was arrested after officers determined he was impaired by the consumption of alcohol.

As a result of this investigation, a 22-year-old man from Aundek Omni Kaning First Nation, Ontario has been charged with the following;

Impaired care or control of a motor vehicle, contrary to section 253(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Care or control of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, contrary to section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Uttering threats, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Assault with intent to resist arrest, contrary to section 270(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada. (2 counts)

His licence to drive has been suspended for 90 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on February 21, 2017.

The OPP is reminding motorists that there is no safe amount of alcohol consumption when driving. Anyone who suspects a driver is driving while impaired is urged to call police by dialing 9-1-1 immediately.