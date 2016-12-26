Driver charged for refusing to provide a breath sample

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – In the early morning of December 18, 2016, a member of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Little Current, Ontario. The officer demanded the driver provide a sample of breath at the roadside into the Approved Screening Device to test for alcohol.

The driver refused to comply with the demand and was arrested.

As a result of this investigation, a 46-year-old Little Current woman has been charged with refusing to provide a sample of breath on demand, contrary to section 254(5) of the Criminal Code of Canada. Her licence to drive has been suspended for 90 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, Ontario on February 7, 2017.

The OPP is reminding motorists that there is no safe amount of alcohol consumption when driving. Anyone who suspects a driver is driving while impaired is urged to call police by dialing 9-1-1 immediately.