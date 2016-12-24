Missing Sudbury boy has been found

The Greater Sudbury Police Service would like to advise that missing person Enoch Kim has been located in a Gazebo on Ester Road by the home owners. The property wherein he was found is outside the police ground search area and had not yet been canvassed by police.

Enoch was transported to Health Sciences North and is currently being examined.

Although the Police continue to investigate this matter, there does not appear to be anything suspicious.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service and Kim family wish to thank members of the Public, North Shore Search and Rescue and other Volunteers as well as the Ontario Provincial Police for their assistance in this matter.