UPDATE 4 – Requesting public assistance in locating missing teen; Enoch Kim

The Greater Sudbury Police Search and Rescue efforts continue with the support of the North Shore Search and Rescue.

Officers are in the areas of Moonglo and Kelly Lake Road going door-to-door asking citizens if they have searched their property. If citizens indicate they have not searched their property, the Officer will ask if they may search the property including any structures.

Business owners within the area are also asked to check their property thoroughly including outbuildings, parked vehicles and vessels, sheds and any other structures that may provide shelter.

A map of the search area has been posted to the Greater Sudbury Police Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. We are asking that residents and business owners, whose property is located within the area shown, thoroughly check all structures and parked vehicles. Once you have checked all of your property please visit our website, www.gsps.ca and click the link to complete the form indicating that your property has been cleared. This information will assist our Officers in identifying what residences and businesses have been checked for Enoch.

Officers continue to follow-up on all leads and tips as they are reported to Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).