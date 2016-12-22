Walker family makes annual donation

GORE BAY—The Carmen Walker family has continued its family tradition of making an annual donation at this time of the year toward a Gore Bay area organization or project.

This past Monday, Carmen Walker presented a cheque in the amount of $1,000 on behalf of the Walker family to Yvonne Bailey of the Gore Bay recreation committee.

The Walker family donation will go towards the purchase of a bench for the Noble Walking Trail in the town. “My mom (Carmen) thought it would be a good idea to make this donation for this purpose as she does a lot of walking,” stated Gwen McDonald, Ms. Walker’s daughter.

The family makes this type of donation on an annual basis in lieu of everyone in the family each buying Christmas presents for each other, explained Ms. McDonald. The family has been making this type of donation for over 10 years.