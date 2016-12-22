Senior housing developers seek public input on more units for Gore Bay

GORE BAY—A couple of seniors’ housing developers in Gore Bay are seeking community input as to whether there is local interest for more apartments to be built in town.

Kurtis and Kyle Noble have now developed a total of seven senior housing units in town, with the second set of three units being very close to completion.

“All three units are rented out,” Kurtis Noble told the Recorder last week. “But we want to see what kind of feedback we can get and how much interest there is in developing more units in town before considering this.”

To this end the developers will be holding an open house (in one of the new units) at the newest three-unit housing development on 7 Gore Street, in Gore Bay. “We would definitely like to develop another housing unit in Gore Bay but we want to see if the demand is there,” Mr. Noble told the Recorder.

Mr. Noble noted the seniors’ housing units have not really been advertised in the past, but have all been spoken for. And, “there are a couple of people on the waiting list for new units,” he said.

Work on the new three unit housing units should be complete by December 29, with tenants moving in January 1. Each of the units is 1,500 square foot in size, including a 400 square foot garage for each, and two bedrooms. The units feature in floor heating, propane, nine foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and washer-dryer. The housing is geared to retirees and seniors.

The open house for one of the new housing units on 7 Gore Street in Gore Bay will take place on Thursday, December 29 from 12 to 3 pm for those who may be interested to take a look.

For more information or to provide input on further housing senior’s development housing for Gore Bay, you can contact Kyle or Kurtis Noble at 705-282-3281.