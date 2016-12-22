OPP realigning detachments in region for greater efficiency

NORTH BAY—A recent review of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments in the North East Region identified some opportunities for efficiencies and reinvestment. As a result, the OPP will operationally realign Espanola with the Manitoulin OPP detachment. Further, the Noelville, Warren and Killarney detachments will become satellites of the Sudbury detachment.

As had been previously indicated, the amalgamation of the OPP police services will not have any adverse affects on the Manitoulin OPP. “No, there basically won’t be any changes for the Manitoulin Island detachment,” said Staff Sergeant Kevin Webb, detachment commander for the Manitoulin OPP. “There will be no changes in service with either detachment,” said Staff Sergeant Webb. “I will remain as the detachment commander (for Manitoulin) and I will now also have the responsibility for the Espanola detachment office as I do for the Manitoulin OPP. There will be no changes to personnel or assignments.”

Staff Sergeant Webb noted the biggest change besides him he becoming the detachment commander for Espanola OPP as well as Manitoulin is that “I will have more officers at my disposal, 18 officers and two civilian officers.”

“Geographically the realignment also makes a little more sense,” said Staff Sergeant Webb. “Espanola is more connected to us than to Sudbury and Noelville is more connected to Sudbury.”

The OPP continuously evaluates its operations to seek efficiencies and keep policing affordable for all the communities it serves, a release points out. All involved stakeholders have been engaged in this process to identify and address any concerns prior to the implementation, which is anticipated for April 1, 2017.

None of these changes will reduce frontline policing services for each location. The OPP will continue to meet or exceed provincial policing standards anywhere it serves, a release notes.