Manitoulin experiences the very real magic of Christmas

MANITOULIN—Little Current Public School (LCPS), Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS), Assignack Public School (APS) and C.C. McLean Public School (CCMC) joined together this year to ‘stuff a bus’ for Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR).

“This is the first time all four schools have joined together to stuff a bus with new toys and non-perishable food items,” said organizer Allison MacNeil, a Grade 7/8 teacher at APS. “Between the four schools we collected 5,031 items.”

“APS donated 2,700 items (the school’s donations were matched by Barney’s Bargain Barn) and Little Current (LCPS), 1,386,” Ms. MacNeil continued. “We had to go to Mindemoya before Gore Bay to do a drop off because the bus was so full. CCMC donated 659 items, in addition to Ms. Best’s Kindergarten class who made ornaments, which the Gore Bay Valu-Mart sold for $2. They have sold 588 ornaments, with the funds also being donated to MFR. CMPS donated 286 items.”

The bus was donated by Carl Brown Busing, with Gary Brown volunteering his time to help drive and load the bus, with help from Tom Balfe.

“It was a successful event and we are very happy with how it turned out and the generosity of everyone, “said Ms. MacNeil.

The Expositor stopped in at LCPS as Ms. Gray’s Grade 6 class was loading the bus, an honour they earned by collecting the most items at their school. The teamwork and excitement as they ‘stuffed the bus’ showed that the students really understood the real magic of Christmas—helping others.