Engineering work being carried out on Indian Point bridge for future

MANITOULIN—While there appeared to be a roads crews onsite at the Indian Point Bridge (Lake Wolsey) recently, there is no work underway, says a representative of the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

The Recorder heard from area residents that there appeared to be work, and possibly expansion, of the bridge being conducted.

However, Carole Paiement, communications services coordinator with the MTO, told the Recorder in an email, “the only construction underway on Highway 540 right now is Kagawong Creek Bridge in Kagawong. This is a planned full replacement of the existing bridge which includes reconstruction of Highway 540 from Kagawong to Gore Bay.”

However, “there is no work underway at Indian Point Bridge at this time,” said Mr. Paiement. She explained, “engineering is underway for a project expected to start in the next two to three years to rehabilitate the bridge with deck repairs, new approach slabs, new pavement and new bearings. There is no widening planned.”