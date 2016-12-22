C.C. Mclean students shows support for Canadian troops

GORE BAY—Students and staff at Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay have again demonstrated their support for Canadian troops by wearing red.

“A photo of the students wearing red today will be sent to each of the (Grade 4/5) students Flat Stanley pen pals in the Canadian Armed Forces by email so they have a copy. Letters calling for Peace on Earth will be sent, because if there was peace on earth, all of our Canadian Forces members would be home for Christmas. That is our wish for them,” stated Heather Jefkins, Grade 4/5 teacher at C.C. McLean on December 2.

Ms. Jefkins explained, “we started our Red Friday campaign in 2006 when Canada got involved in the war in Afghanistan. So this is our 11th Red Friday Support for the Troops Assembly. We’ve been mailing packages to the troops and the Flat Stanley pen pal programs is in its fourth year; the students have 29 pen pals across Canada, the Middle East and Europe.”

“Since Canada got involved in the Afghanistan conflict, Red Friday events are held across the country to show support for the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Ms. Jefkins.