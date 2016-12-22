Billings council appoints Nora Bath-Haring to council seat vacated by Tom Imrie

KAGAWONG—Billings Township council has voted in by majority Nora Bath-Haring to fill the vacant councillor position.

At a meeting on Monday, clerk Kathy McDonald told council that “the township received six applicants for the position of councillor.” Council reviewed the list of candidates for the vacant council position, which included Nora Bath-Haring, Sandy Hurcomb, Jim McLean, Paul Darlaston, Vince Grogan and Darren Hayden.

“What I’m going to do is read the candidates names out in alphabetical order, and councillors can indicate whether they are in favour or not of voting for this candidate,” said Ms. McDonald.

The first name on the list was Nora Bath Haring, and councillors Sharon Alkenbrack, Brian Parker and Mayor Austin Hunt all voted in favour of her. Councillor Barb Erskine voted in favour of candidate Sandy Hurcomb.

Based on council’s majority vote, Ms. Bath-Haring will become the new councillor. She will be officially sworn in at a council meeting January 3, 2017.

“Congratulations, Nora,” stated Mayor Hunt. “I can’t say we will be seeing you more now; because you already attend all our (council) meetings.”

Council had officially declared a vacancy on council, with the recent resignation of former Councillor Tom Imrie.