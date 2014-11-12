Electricity rates have radio station owner seeing sparks

“As Canadians have the right to food and warmth without being gouged”

To the Expositor:

Electricity rates are getting out of control, what we can do about it?

As a small business owner here on Manitoulin I just keep hearing about electricity rates. More and more people are trying to get ahead only to get knocked down again with outrageous electricity bills. This is going to be another very tough winter for many Ontarians—some facing bankruptcy, closing businesses, lost jobs and hard choices to live—stay in the cold or have food. One local person told me, “When he was a little boy he was afraid of the dark, now that he is older he’s afraid of the lights!” We can fix this problem, we just all need to have a voice; we all have to let our electrical company and government know that enough is enough. As Canadian citizens we have the right to food and warmth without being gouged. Electricity is not a luxury, it’s a basic necessity of life. Consumers are being gouged with estimated consumption increases that simply aren’t accurate. We all need to act, together we can make changes. How can you as one person make a difference? Go to Hydro One’s website and fill out the survey and let them know how you feel. Hydro One needs feedback, it’s customers to make decisions and make the changes. Go to the link below and complete the survey today. You can also go to Broken Hydro. Join the petition and have a voice. If you just sit back and complain to your friends and don’t take action, things won’t change.

Here are the links: www.hydroonecommitments.com and www.brokenhydro.ca.

Craig Timmermans

Little Current