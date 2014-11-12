Canadian shoebox campaign focusses on Ukraine

MANITOULIN—Operation Christmas Child is in full swing on Manitoulin Island with gaily-coloured shoeboxes being collected for shipping over the next couple of weeks. While there will be a special airlift of 65,000 shoeboxes filled with gifts from Canada and the US to Syrian refugees in Northern Iraq, this year Canadians are also being asked to focus on the Ukraine.

“For most of us, it’s impossible to imagine what it would be like to have our families caught in a war, but for thousands of Ukrainians, war has become a reality,” quotes local executive team member Leila Kiviaho from an Operation Christmas Child communiqué. “As the violence has spread, thousands of individuals, families, and those disconnected from family (usually children) have fled to western Ukraine, arriving without the basic needs to survive. They are being cared for by the local churches and population, but this influx of displaced people is straining their already meager resources.”

Ms. Kiviaho said that in response to the crisis, “Samaritan’s Purse will be providing the basics of life to local congregations and Christian agencies to help care for the displaced families and the Operation Christmas Child will be distributing shoeboxes to bring hope, comfort and the good news of Jesus to the many children hurt by the terrible consequences of war.”

Canada’s northern climate plays a central role in the request for boxes specifically for delivery to children in the Ukraine. “In addition to regular shoebox items, these shoeboxes for Ukraine need to include items suitable for a cold climate,” she said, “things like toques, scarves and gloves. Who better to pack these things than Canadians.”

Operation Christmas Child has committed 20,000 boxes to Ukraine, noted Ms. Kiviaho. “We are asking people to place a piece of paper with ‘Ukraine’ on top of the box,” she said. “A special sticker will be put on when the boxes are packed into cartons.”

Shoebox destinations this year include Chile, Haiti, Nicaragua and Senegal, as well as the aforementioned Syria and Ukraine.

The most under represented group that gift boxes are prepared for are older boys. “It is easy to buy for younger children and girls are so much fun to buy for,” suggested Ms. Kiviaho.

Ms. Kiviaho herself has crocheted 24 hats and each year makes up 20 boxes on behalf of the local chapter of retired teachers of Ontario. This year Manitoulin’s group is the executive team for the region, next year that mantle will pass to another group. Local team members include stalwarts Barb Cranston and Lianne Mason.

Shoeboxes are available from The Expositor office and should be dropped off before November 17.