Man charged with attempted murder in Wikwemikong hit and run

WIKWEMIKONG – The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North East Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) Acting Detective Inspector Dave Robinson have made an arrest in relation to the ongoing investigation of a serious motor vehicle collision.

On Sunday November 2, 2014 at 2:40 a.m., 31 year-old Wikwemikong male was walking westbound on Wikwemikong Way on the Wikwemikong First Nation when he was struck by a dark colored pick-up truck that failed to remain at the scene. The male sustained serious life threatening injuries.

On Sunday November 9, 2014, Wikwemikong Tribal Police and the OPP arrested and charged Noel Darin Peltier, 48, of Wikwemikong Unceded First Nation with Attempt Murder and Failing to Remain at the Scene of a Collision contrary the Criminal Code.

He appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay, Ontario on November 10, 2014 and is awaiting a bail hearing.

Police are continuing to seek the public’s assistance and asking anyone with information about this crime to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Wikwemikong Tribal Police at 705-859-3141 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).